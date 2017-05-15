HOT TICKETS: Season tickets sold out at ASU Gammage Arizona News HOT TICKETS: Season tickets sold out at ASU Gammage For the first time in ASU Gammage's 52-year history, season tickets are sold out.

Tickets for the upcoming season went on sale Monday morning, and were sold out in about an hour. Those who didn't make the cut can still be put on a waiting list.

As for the sellout, a popular musical that is on the 2017-2018 season may be a factor. According to ASU Gammage's website, popular Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to the theater from January 30 to February 25, 2018.

