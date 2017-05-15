Fallen Phoenix Police officer honored in Washington D.C. Arizona News Fallen Phoenix Police officer honored in Washington D.C. Monday was a big day at the nation's capital, with President Donald Trump honoring fallen Phoenix Police officer David Glasser coming on the same day of news that Trump may have leaked classified information to Russia. FOX 10 Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake was in Washington D.C, as everything unfolded.

News of leaked classified information to Russia may have dominated the news Monday, but Trump began the day with the Glasser's widow, Kristen.

Glasser was killed on the line of duty one year ago.

Kristen Glasser, along with her children Micah and Eden watched, as Trump signed a proclamation making Monday Peace Officers Memorial Day. Micah even ended up with a gift - a hat, to be precise - from Trump.