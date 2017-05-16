Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition Arizona News Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is in extremely critical condition following a double shooting in Mesa.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday night near 98th Street and Broadway Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found both victims, who are in their 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Double shooting in Mesa leaves female in her 20's dead and male in his 20's is in extremely critical condition at the hospital. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 16, 2017

Investigators say the cause of the shooting is unknown, however, information at the scene suggests it may have been a drive-by shooting that happened in the front yard of the home.

The suspect(s) are outstanding.

