Family desperately searching for missing Phoenix mother Arizona News Family desperately searching for missing Phoenix mother A Valley family is hoping for the best as Christine Mustafa has been missing since May 10. We reached her sister, Suzanne Wong, by telephone.

"She didn't show up for work, she didn't drop off her daughter to my other sister like she normally does," she said. "We're devastate, we're devastated, we don't know what to do. We've been praying, when I tell you my sisters and brother have not slept in days. They've literally been searching different areas until 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning and then back at it at 6 a.m. We're devastated."

The family has been putting up flyers around Mustafa's house near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads in Phoenix. She recently had a child who isn't even a year old. She's with Child Protective Services now and her sister suspects foul play.

Flyers around the neighborhood where Christine Mustafa has been missing since May 10th. Family is looking for any info on her location. pic.twitter.com/ZTRNjCYJBM — Robert Hernandez (@rhernandezfox10) May 16, 2017

"It's not like her," she said. "She's not going to pick up and leave her daughter. She's not going to not show up for work, and she's not going to leave her purse. if anything, her purse."

The family says they have been unsuccessful in reaching Mustafa's boyfriend about her disappearance. Phoenix police say it is an active missing person's investigation.