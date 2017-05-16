FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Tempe police officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 16 2017 07:48AM MST

Updated:May 16 2017 07:51AM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Tempe police officer has non-life threatening injures and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting.

Tempe police say the shooting happened on Tuesday morning near Rural and Southern.

