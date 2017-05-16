Good Samaritan pays vet bill to save couple's dog

- At just 13-weeks-old, Bohdi the Maltese is already breaking hearts, but not because of his steele blue eyes, but because he has parvo.

After buying Bohdi on Craigslist, his owners knew something wasn't right and their fears were confirmed at First Pet Veterinary Clinics.

"The owners were very heartbroken... for Bohdi," Mary Howerton said.

If left untreated, parvo can be deadly for dogs, but the treatment is very pricey and sometimes upwards of several thousands of dollars.

But then something amazing happened -- another customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, overheard the difficult decision Bohdi's owners faced and offered to pay.

"Everybody's jaws dropped and hearts melted, just tears of joy," Howerton said.

It's true that many times animals bring the best out in humans and the act of generosity saved Bohdi's life.

Now, doctors ask that if you have a furry friend like Bohdi, get it vaccinated because humans can transfer the disease.

"You can carry it on your shoes or your clothes... carry it into your own house," Dr. Laura Goldman said.