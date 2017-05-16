Car careens into store at Peoria shopping center

- An RV and outdoor supply store at a Peoria shopping center has suffered about $20,000 in damages, after a car plowed into the store early Monday morning.

According to company officials, the incident happened on the 8000 block of Peoria Avenue. Security camera footage taken at around 5:00 a.m. showed a subcompact car with tinted windows speeding into the store's glass doors. The car reportedly entered the store, turned around, and exited through a second set of double glass entry doors.

Officials said nothing inside the store were stolen.

Company officials believe the suspects had plans to loot the store, but later decided to leave, out of fear the car could be trapped inside the building.

The company is reportedly offering a $1,000 reword for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.