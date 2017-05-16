STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

13.7k pounds of Marijuana, cocaine valued at $7.2M seized at Arizona-Mexico border

 ]

Posted:May 16 2017 04:41PM MST

Updated:May 16 2017 04:43PM MST

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say more than 13,700 pounds of marijuana hidden in a tractor trailer with a load of bell peppers has been seized in southern Arizona.

Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Nogales say the marijuana had an estimated value of more than $6.8 million.

The big rig underwent a secondary inspection Saturday at the Mariposa Commercial Facility.

CBP officers searched the semi with the help of a drug sniffing canine and found the marijuana hidden among the bell peppers.

On Saturday night, officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing used a drug-sniffing dog to search a suspicious SUV.

They reported finding more than 34 pounds of cocaine hidden in the truck's back seats.

Authorities say the cocaine had an estimated value of $386,000.


