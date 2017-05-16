Arrest made after human remains found at Lake Mead encased in concrete

- A man has been arrested in connection with a body found encased in concrete near Lake Mead.

Edward Bedrusian, 54 was booked in the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada on one count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon Saturday, according to court documents.

The remains of the deceased were spotted May 2. Workers near near Aztec Wash “observed a foul smell and discovered a partially exposed tarp and reported it,” Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office is helping to identify the remains. At first, park rangers didn't believe they were human, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

