A tour of the Whute House's South Grounds

A tour of the White House's South Grounds

On Tuesday, FOX 10 Phoenix's Kari Lake got a chance to take a look at the South grounds of the White House.

- The South grounds of the White House is an area primarily enjoyed by the First Family, and a place where the helicopter known as Marine One lands, taking the President back to his home.

It's the home of many trees, with almost every President having planted a tree.

It's also the home of a vegetable garden that former First Lady Michelle Obama planted. Earlier in the year, there were rumors the Trumps will tear up the garden.

The garden is still there, with its crop of onions and cabbages, along with other vegetables.

"I think [the First Family] are going to enjoy this too, as much as everybody," said the person who led Kari on the tour.