Road dispute turns into shooting in Phoenix

- A dispute over driving ended with a man suffering a gunshot wound in Phoenix Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8300 block of West Turney Avenue, but the dispute that led to the shooting began on the 8300 block of Osborn Road, where the suspect entered the road from a neighborhood, and cut the 53-year-old victim off.

While stopped at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, the victim reportedly yelled at the driver, as he was upset with the maneuver. The suspect, police said, then pulled forward, made a U-Turn, fired a shot as he drove by the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect was driving a black Chrysler 200 with chrome rims. The investigation is ongoing.