Notes, flowers left on victim's truck following Phoenix crime spree

- Notes and flowers are left on Todd Landon's truck after police say he was shot and killed by a 27-year-old woman, who was later shot and killed by police.

Phoenix police say after the woman killed Landon at the Lex Apartments, she fled to a nearby restaurant where she stayed for several hours. They say after the server confronted her after she didn't pay her bill, she pulled a gun on the server and fled.

That server called police and officers caught up with the woman at the Japanese Friendship Garden Park in downtown Phoenix.

Police say she was armed and threatening herself and didn't comply with commands. Police say because of a threat, a 20-year veteran fired his gun, killing the woman.

The woman's identity has not been released and it is unknown how her and Landon were possibly linked.