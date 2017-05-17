Judge to mull release of court record in serial killing case [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Aaron Juan Saucedo Arizona News Judge to mull release of court record in serial killing case PHOENIX (AP) - A judge is scheduled to consider a request Wednesday from news organizations seeking the release of a sealed document in a case against a Phoenix man accused in nine serial killings. The Associated Press and other news organizations argue they have a right to view a court record in the case against Aaron Juan Saucedo in which investigators are supposed to state the probable cause to back up a criminal charge.

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge is scheduled to consider a request Wednesday from news organizations seeking the release of a sealed document in a case against a Phoenix man accused in nine serial killings.

The Associated Press and other news organizations argue they have a right to view a court record in the case against Aaron Juan Saucedo in which investigators are supposed to state the probable cause to back up a criminal charge.

Such documents are typically available to the public after an arrest.

A judge sealed the documents at the request of prosecutors because the case is still considered an ongoing investigation.

Saucedo has been charged with murder in one killing and was booked on suspicion of murder in eight other shooting deaths.

Saucedo has said he's innocent of the allegations.