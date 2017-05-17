FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

1 dead, 4-year-old critically injured in Phoenix crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 06:38AM MST

Updated:May 17 2017 07:12AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - One person is dead and three others, including a 4-year-old child, are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix.

Phoenix fire says the crash happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Wednesday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others, including the 4-year-old, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

The roadway was reopened at about 7 a.m.

Phoenix police is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


