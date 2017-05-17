1 dead, 4-year-old critically injured in Phoenix crash Arizona News 1 dead, 4-year-old critically injured in Phoenix crash One person is dead and three others, including a 4-year-old child, are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix.

Phoenix fire says the crash happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Wednesday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others, including the 4-year-old, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

One killed in fatal accident three others including 4-yr in critical. @phoenixpolice investigating. Lower Buckeye/35th closed @juanzfox10 pic.twitter.com/6hcOYxgGng — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 17, 2017

The roadway was reopened at about 7 a.m.

REOPENED: Lower Buckeye Rd WB/EB from 27th Ave to 43rd Ave, and 35th Ave NB/SB from Broadway Rd to Durango St has been REOPENED..#phxtra... — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 17, 2017

CLOSED: Lower Buckeye Rd WB/EB from 27th Ave to 43rd Ave, and 35th Ave NB/SB from Broadway Rd to Durango St is CLOSED due to a crash.. Av... — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 17, 2017

Phoenix police is investigating the cause of the crash.

