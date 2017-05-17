RECIPE: Deluxe chocolate cake

- Deluxe Chocolate Cake

1 chocolate cake mix

1 cup sour cream

4 eggs

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup oil

1 large box chocolate pudding mix

1 cup chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl and mix on low speed for two minutes. Pour into 2.8" greased baking pans and bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Frost with any desired frosting recipe.

------------------------------

Homemade Cake Mix

2 cups cake flour (all purpose flour works)

2 1/2 teaspoons baking power

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 cup shortening

Place in food processor and pulse until all ingredients are mixed to a fine consistency (like cake mix).

Makes equivalent to one cake mix.

Each package makes two 8-9" cakes or two dozen cupcakes.

Store in an airtight container on your shelf up to three months.

When making the mix into a cake, simply place mix into a mixing bowl and add 3/4 cups milk, 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla and two eggs. Mix on medium speed for two minutes and bake in 350 degrees oven or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Recipe via Sassy's Cake and Bakery

4210 E. Main Street

Mesa, AZ 85205

http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com