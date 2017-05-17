Settlement ends long-running dispute over Glendale casino

PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona and a southern Arizona tribe are settling a lawsuit that will allow the tribe to operate full-fledged Indian gambling and sell alcohol at its casino in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale but bar it from open more gambling operations in metropolitan Phoenix.

The settlement announced Wednesday between Gov. Doug Ducey and the Tohono O'odham (toh-HO'-noh AH"-tuhm) Nation ends a yearslong dispute over the tribe's Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale.

BIG NEWS: The State & the Tohono O’odham Nation have reached a settlement regarding Desert Diamond West Valley https://t.co/vkg6z3xW9D — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 17, 2017

The tribe opened the casino in 2015 but the Ducey administration denied it a license to operate full-fledged gambling. The casino instead has bingo-style slots and no card tables, and no state license to serve alcohol.

The tribe and the state have been locked in an ongoing battle in federal court over the casino.