Car crashes into 3-story building in Scottsdale

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 11:09AM MST

Updated:May 17 2017 01:02PM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say no one was injured after a car crashed into a three-story building in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the three-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Thankfully, no one was injured.

