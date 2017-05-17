Car crashes into 3-story building in Scottsdale Arizona News Car crashes into 3-story building in Scottsdale Firefighters say no one was injured after a car crashed into a three-story building in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the three-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road.

Crews on the scene of a 3 vehicle accident with 1 vehicle into a 3 story building. All pt's have been accounted for with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/cpFzUohRml — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) May 17, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Thankfully, no one was injured.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1373558669359343/