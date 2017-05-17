Phoenix Police searching for armed robbery suspect

- Phoenix Police is asking for help from the public, as they search for an armed robbery suspect.

According to a statement, the suspect has, since May 14, allegedly committed armed robberies at three businesses in Phoenix. In each instance, the suspect entered the business, and demanded money from the register. The employees, according to police, comply, and the suspect is seen leaving on foot.

The businesses affected were identified by police as:

A Circle K on the 5100 block of N. Central Avenue

A Circle K on the 4600 block of N. 12th Street

A Subway on the 4100 block of N. 24th Street

The suspect is identified by police as a 22-year-old African American female, 5' 6" tall, weighing 135 lbs, with black hair. Her face, according to police, was covered by a bandana.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police said Spanish speakers with information on the suspect can call 480-TESTIGO.