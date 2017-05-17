One person hurt in shooting involving Border Patrol agents near Tombstone

Officials with the Border Patrol said one person was injured in a shooting that involved Border Patrol agents.

According to a statement, the incident took place at approximately 4:00 p.m., in an area north of Tombstone. At around 3:45 p.m., a car driving north on State Route 80 drove into an Immigration Checkpoint that is located in the area of State Route 80 and State Route 82, and collided with the checkpoint traffic barriers.

The checkpoint, according to officials, was closed at the time, due to wind conditions.

An adult male driver, according to the statement, then began shooting at agents at the checkpoint. The suspect was later shot by agents who were returning fire, and has since been taken to a hospital in Tucson for treatment.