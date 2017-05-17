BUST A MOVE: Man dancing near Scottsdale car crash scene going viral Arizona News BUST A MOVE: Man dancing near Scottsdale car crash scene going viral While the crash involving three cars in Scottsdale on Wednesday did cause damage to the cars, as well as an office, but it did make an internet sensation out of a man who was working in the area. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The man, Bryan Amann, was working in a nearby office building, and went outside to see what was going on when he decided to put on a show for the SkyFOX cameras up above him.

That show has since gone viral on social media.

"scottsdaledancingman.com," said Amann. "I'm going to get that real soon."

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, scottsdaledancingman.com is still a blank page, but for many people who didn't know Amann before Wednesday, they now know him as the "Scottsdale Dancing Man"

"I was in the office and I was looking at my live FOX 10 feed and I was like, 'something is going down'," said Amann. "I thought to myself, that's right next door to our office. Right back there."

Amann told the people he work with at a logistics company that he was going to the top of the parking garage, and get the helicopter's attention.

He did just that, along with thousands of other people.

(Can't see the Facebook post? Click here)



"When I ran over there, I had to look at my phone to make sure that the guy was looking at me. You gotta get the guys attention and then when he had me on the zoom it was go time," said Amann. "As I was doing my moves, I had to make sure I was still in the screen, because I wouldn't want to waste good dance moves."

"He's the life of the party, he's the guy you want to be around all of the time. He carries it with him in the office and outside of the office," said Amann's co-worker, Michael Gentile.

Since the video was posted on the FOX 10 Phoenix Facebook page, it has been viewed over 300,000 times.

The newfound fame may be hard to keep up with, but Amann said he will manage.

"It's got its ups and downs. I'm trying to maintain a humble mindset," said Amann. "I'm really not trying to let this go to my head, get too famous if you know what I mean."

In the end, the "Scottsdale Dancing Man" said he was just trying to make people laugh.