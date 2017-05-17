Glendale Police looking for masked man who allegedly terrorized kids Arizona News Glendale Police looking for masked man who allegedly terrorized kids A man wearing a clown mask and carrying an ax was terrorizing kids in Glendale earlier on Wednesday, and now, Police are looking for the person responsible. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

The incident happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Glendale. While police has found the mask and the ax involved in the incident, there is still no sign of the person.

Glendale Police has released pictures of the suspect, hoping that they could find the person. According to reports, the person approached kids, and even chased some kids. Police, however, have not released an official description of the suspect, and they are hoping to get information from members of the public.

Anyone with information should contact Glendale Police.