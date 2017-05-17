BREWER'S CALENDAR: Local beer brewers making calendars for a good cause Arizona News BREWER'S CALENDAR: Local beer brewers making calendars for a good cause A group of Arizona beer brewers have also entered the business of making calendars, and the proceeds are going to a good cause. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

A group of Arizona beer brewers have also entered the business of making calendars.

Instead of models, however, the people inside are real brewers in the state. The calendars are made for a good cause.

On Wednesday, more than $5,000 was given to Greg Sorrels, owner of the Beer Research Institute, in honor of his late wife Theresea.

Theresea lost her battle with brain cancer last fall, and a few months ago, Alexander Phillips and Dan Choiniere decided to create a unique calendar that could capture laughs, as well as money for those within the beer industry who are in need.

It did take a small village to complete the calendar, including men willing to bare a lot of skin. The team, however, eventually managed to sell 400 calendars in eight states, and now, they are taking applications for the 2018 calendar year.

The proceeds will be given to another family in need, under the Theresea Sorrels Legacy Fund. To apply, click here.