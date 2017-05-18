DPS: Suspect crashes after leading troopers on high-speed pursuit

Former FOX News Channel executive, founder Roger Ailes dies

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 18 2017 07:03AM MST

Updated:May 18 2017 07:05AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Department of Public safety says the driver led troopers on a high-speed pursuit after failing to stop for troopers.

The suspect is in custody after crashing near 64th Street and the Loop 101.

