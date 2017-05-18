DPS: Suspect crashes after leading troopers on high-speed pursuit Arizona News DPS: Suspect crashes after leading troopers on high-speed pursuit Authorities say a suspect is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Scottsdale.

- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Department of Public safety says the driver led troopers on a high-speed pursuit after failing to stop for troopers.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1374297725952104/

The suspect is in custody after crashing near 64th Street and the Loop 101.

Police activity is restricting 64th St above L-101. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/lyVhKOeIwX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 18, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.