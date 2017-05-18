Police investigating deadly motorcyle crash in Gilbert

- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Gilbert.

Gilbert police say the crash happened Thursday morning on Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen.

MVA at Fiesta and Guadalupe involving a motorcycle and car. Reports of life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. More to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 18, 2017

Police say road closures will be in place until noon. Please avoid the area.