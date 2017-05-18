Police investigating deadly motorcyle crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Gilbert.
Gilbert police say the crash happened Thursday morning on Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen.
MVA at Fiesta and Guadalupe involving a motorcycle and car. Reports of life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. More to follow.— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 18, 2017
Police say road closures will be in place until noon. Please avoid the area.
UPDATE: Now investigated as a fatal crash btwn car & motor. Please plan for road closures till noon on Guadalupe Rd, b/w Arizona Ave/McQueen pic.twitter.com/QETANi9HXU— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 18, 2017