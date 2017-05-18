STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police investigating deadly motorcyle crash in Gilbert

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 18 2017 09:55AM MST

Updated:May 18 2017 10:42AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Gilbert.

Gilbert police say the crash happened Thursday morning on Guadalupe Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen.

Police say road closures will be in place until noon. Please avoid the area.


