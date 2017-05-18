Hikers find dynamite, take it to Yavapai County Sheriff's substation

- Yavapai County authorities say a bomb squad detonated 25 sticks of dynamite which two men found in a locked box and took to the sheriff's substation in Yarnell after opening the box and seeing its contents.

"Deputies placed the box in an unoccupied section of the station parking lot and due to the risk of detonation, several nearby areas were evacuated including the Yarnell Justice Court, a local church, an access road, and a few homes in the vicinity," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

The Department of Public Safety bomb squad was notified and just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they arrived at the scene and took the dynamite to a remote area for disposal.

The Sheriff's Office says the two men found the box while hiking in the Skull Valley area and took it home, where they cut off the lock and saw sticks of dynamite.

The Sheriff's Office says the dynamite's origin isn't known and that it's best to just leave explosives where they're found and to notify law enforcement officials.

"Do not bring such items into population centers if at all possible. Law enforcement officers will always assume any explosive material has a potential to detonate no matter the apparent condition of the material. Public safety is the no.1 priority in such instances," added D'Evelyn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.