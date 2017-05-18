Arizona school apologizing for inappropriate yearbook quotes

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona school is apologizing for printing yearbooks with inappropriate messages.

Reports say messages referencing sex and drugs and disturbing senior quotes made it into the Poston Butte High School's yearbook.

The Florence Unified School District thinks about 15 to 20 inappropriate comments were published. The district says it did not notice the comments until after the yearbooks had been distributed.

Principal Steven Tannenbaum sent out a letter Wednesday to apologize to San Tan Valley families and students. The letter says the school's yearbook sponsor will be replaced next school year.

The district says 462 yearbooks were sold for as much as $75. Students unhappy with the yearbooks can ask for stickers to cover the inappropriate comments or a refund.