Two Peoria elementary schools on lockdown due to search for armed robbery suspect

- Peoria Police officials said Vistancia Elementary and Lake Pleasant Elementary Schools are currently on lockdown, as police are searching the area for an armed robbery suspect.

The schools, according to Peoria Police officials, are not the scene of the robbery, and the suspect is described as a black male with a shaved head and a light beard, in his mid 20s, 5' 5" tall, and possibly wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.

According to updates released by the Peoria Unified School District, Liberty High School students who live in the Vistancia community, and would normally be riding the bus home will stay at Liberty High for the time being, and will be taken back to the area once the situation is resolved. Alternatively, parents can pick them up at the school.

All students and staff members are safe, according to Peoria Unified School District officials.

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)



Peoria PD searching for suspect in Vistancia. Suspect is black male, 26-27, 5'6", 150, shaved head & beard, dark sweatshirt & yellow letters — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 18, 2017

Vistancia & Lake Pleasant Elementary schools are on lock down for precautionary reasons. No crimes occurred at either school. — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 18, 2017

Peoria Unified School District updates

https://www.peoriaunified.org/updates

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further information.