Border Patrol agents escape injuries as rocks were thrown over the border fence south of Yuma

- Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday two Border Patrol agents were attacked by rocks thrown over the border fence, in separate incidents.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, both incident happened near the town of San Luis, a border town approximately 25 miles south of Yuma. The first incident happened on May 14, when a Border Patrol agent's vehicle was struck by multiple rocks. The agent was reportedly looking for signs of illegal entry into the U.S. near Avenue H and the Border fence.

The second incident, according to the statement, happened on May 16, when an agent on patrol noticed rocks being through over the border fence, near Avenue D. Both agents were reportedly not injured.