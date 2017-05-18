MISSING MOTHER: Family members still hoping for Christime Mustafa's return Arizona News MISSING MOTHER: Family members still hoping for Christime Mustafa's return It's been one week since a young mother disappeared from her North Phoenix home, and on Thursday night, family and friends of Christine Mustafa are holding a vigil for her. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

- It's been one week since a young mother disappeared from her North Phoenix home, and on Thursday night, family and friends of Christine Mustafa are holding a vigil for her.

Phoenix Police are calling Mustafa's disappearance suspicious, and as of Thursday, Mustafa has been missing for eight days. Families members said it is unusual for the mother to just up and leave. They are, however, still hoping for the best.

According to Phoenix Police's timeline, the last time someone saw Mustafa was on May 10, and she failed to show up for work on May 11. The timeline concludes on May 16, when police served a search warrant on Mustafa's home.

"I have no idea if they have any tips coming in," said Susan Denison, who is a family friend. Denison said she hopes a vigil for Mustafa on Thursday night will shed some light on what happened.

"Just to raise awareness of her missing," said Denison. "Hopefully someone will see it and come forward if they have any information."

Denison said at this point, any tips is helpful.

"Even if you think it's small, or maybe you might not even think it's that important, that might be the little piece that we're looking for," said Denison.