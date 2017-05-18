Scorpion sting sends young girl to the hospital Arizona News Scorpion sting sends young girl to the hospital An 18-month-old girl who was stung by a scorpion had to be taken to the hospital, due to a severe allergic reaction. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports on the dangers of scorpion stings.

An 18-month-old girl who was stung by a scorpion had to be taken to the hospital, due to a severe allergic reaction.

According to the Banner Poison & Drug Information Center, now is the time when scorpion stings will start happening more often. Officials with the center said since temperatures are starting to heat up, more and more scorpions are out and about.

Typically, the Center gets about 10,000 calls a year regarding scorpion stings, and so far, there has been 2,000 related to the issue.

Experts said allergy to scorpions is actually extremely rare, and signs include hives, swelling, asthma symptoms, nausea, and vomiting.

There is no update on the little girl's condition, as of Thursday evening.