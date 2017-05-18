Woman looks to return wedding album she found at Surprise Goodwill Store to its owners Arizona News Woman looks to return wedding album she found at Surprise Goodwill Store to its owners People can normally find a lot at Goodwill stores, but a person managed to come across something quite unusual at a West Valley Goodwill store. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- People can normally find a lot at Goodwill stores, but a person managed to come across something quite unusual at a West Valley Goodwill store.

A wedding album.

The person thought it ended up in the Goodwill by mistake, and now, the Valley woman wants to track down the family the wedding album belongs to.

It all began on May 6, when Jeanine O'Brien walked into the Goodwill store with her friend, and walked away with a discounted photo album.

Or so she thought.

"Took it home...and photos fell out of it," said O'Brien. "It's somebody's either wedding or anniversary photos."

Dozens of photos were found of what appears to be some kind of marriage ceremony, dating back to June 2003.

"I'm glad that we found them," said O'Brien. "I tried everything. I tried reaching out to the churches in the area."

In the photos., the names "Wayne" and "Stella" were seen written on a cake, and there's also photo of a woman whose name is believed to be Stella opening up the photo album that O'Brien has since purchased as a gift.

Now, O'Brien's goal is to give these photos back in the hands of those they belong to.

"If it was my grandparents, I would want these photos," said O'Brien.