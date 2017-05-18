Mother reunites with Phoenix firefighters who saved her daughter from apartment fire Arizona News Mother reunites with Phoenix firefighters who saved her daughter from apartment fire It's been nearly three months since a fire tore through a Phoenix apartment that was home to a mother and her children. Now, the mother is reunited with the fighters who saved her daughter's life. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- It's been nearly three months since a fire tore through a Phoenix apartment that was home to a mother and her children. They escaped, but the mother and her daughter suffered serious burn injuries.

On Thursday, for the first time since that fire, the survivors were reunited with the heroes who saved their lives.

The last time two-year-old Yuna, her mother Andrea Young, and the Phoenix Fire Company 22 were together was during the fire. During that fire, Andrea broke a window and got herself and her five-year-old son out, but Yuna was trapped.

In the end, Phoenix firefighters entered the burning bedroom and saved her.

As she embraced the firefighters who rescued her daughter for the first time, Andrea cried tears of gratitude and relief. Both Andrea and the firefighters share a bond, as they all ran through flames to try and rescue Yuna.

When the firetruck rolled up to the house this time, it was for a special occasion that came without fire and smoke. It was also a reunion that was ten weeks in the making.

Andrea and Baby Yuna spent two months recovering in the Maricopa Burn Unit, and both needed several surgeries and procedures, after suffering severe burns. Andrea and Yuna's burns continue to heal, but the scars and memories of that night are still fresh.

"Before they went in, I couldn't hear her," said Andrea. "I didn't know if she was alive, but you know, everybody came out fine. We all be stronger after this."

"Honestly, I'm just so excited for them and their family and being able to be part of this and making a difference," said Billy Pierce with the Phoenix Fire Department.

