Phoenix company making Fidget Spinner for adults Arizona News Phoenix company making Fidget Spinner for adults It's definitely an item of hot topic in recent days - Fidget Spinners. They help keep hands busy, and bodies calm, and a Valley company is putting a spin on these kid toys, so that it will be useful for adults as well. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- It's definitely an item of hot topic in recent days - Fidget Spinners. They help keep hands busy, and bodies calm, and a Valley company is putting a spin on these kid toys, so that it will be useful for adults as well.

Jacob Lewellen with JD Ellen Manufacturing Inc. wants people to know that his Ultra Spinner can do a lot for the mind, and for some, the body.

"It might be a novelty for some to pick this up, but I think we're gonna stay, and sustain it for more of a therapy group," said Lewellen.

For Michael Velarde, the Ultra Spinner has been helpful. He was in a bad driving accident years ago that injured his spine. Physical therapy was supposed to bring him healing, but Velarde said it was so monotonous and boring that he gave up.

Velarde said he has found improvements through the Ultra Spinner.

"I started using the Fidget Spinner on my right hand, and now, I have better dexterity on my right hand," said Velarde."There's gonna be people that are gonna be skeptical. They are gonna say it's just a spinner. A piece of metal that spins."