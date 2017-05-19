2 people found shot to death at Tempe apartment complex

- Police say two people have been found shot to death in the parking lot of a Tempe apartment complex.

Tempe police say the victims were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex near Kyrene and Elliot Road early Friday morning.

Double homicide in the parking lot of Garden Grove apartments in Tempe more info to come #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/OqiApOW4Xt — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) May 19, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.