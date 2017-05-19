Rape charges in Sweden dropped against Julian Assange

2 people found shot to death at Tempe apartment complex

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 19 2017 04:18AM MST

Updated:May 19 2017 04:19AM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say two people have been found shot to death in the parking lot of a Tempe apartment complex.

Tempe police say the victims were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex near Kyrene and Elliot Road early Friday morning.

