Police investigating 2 homicides in Mesa

- Police say they are investigating two homicides in Mesa that happened within the past 12 hours.

Mesa police say the first homicides happened at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night when officers responded to the scene near 7th Street and Mesa Drive and found a 31-year-old man dead and an injured 45-year-old woman. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.

Police say the male suspect is still outstanding and all parties are known to each other.

The second homicide happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday when officer discovered a 19-year-old man dead near Harmony Avenue and Stapley Drive.

No suspects were found and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe the homicides are not related to one another.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for more information.