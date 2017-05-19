Police seek suspects in connection to Circle K theft, assault Arizona News Police seek suspects in connection to Circle K theft, assault Police are looking for five suspects who allegedly stole several food items from a Phoenix Circle K and punched a customer who tried to intervene.

Phoenix police say the suspects entered a Circle K near 59th Avenue and Indian School on April 13, picked up food items and tried to leave the store without paying.

When a customer tried to stop the suspects from leaving, one of them punched the customer in the back of the head. All five suspects then left the convenience store in an unknown direction.

The suspects' descriptions are below:

Suspect one is described as a Black male, 5'7", 140 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and tan shorts.

Suspect two is described as a Black male, 5'2", 100 pounds and was wearing an orange shirt.

Suspect three is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 140 pounds and was wearing all black.

Suspect four is described as a Black male who was wearing a black and white hoodie.

Suspect five is described as a Black male who was wearing a black and white T-shirt.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.