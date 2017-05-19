Arizona News

Caregiver accused of death of Glendale woman, unborn child

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A caregiver for a quadriplegic Glendale woman has been arrested in the 2014 deaths of her and her unborn child.

Court documents released Friday say 28-year-old Andres Bohn Reyes was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child or vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son.

A police probable-cause statement says Reyes lived with Charlebois as her boyfriend also was her employed caregiver.