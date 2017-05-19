GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- A caregiver for a quadriplegic Glendale woman has been arrested in the 2014 deaths of her and her unborn child.
Court documents released Friday say 28-year-old Andres Bohn Reyes was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abuse of a child or vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son.
A police probable-cause statement says Reyes lived with Charlebois as her boyfriend and was her employed caregiver.
The statement didn't specify a cause of death but said Charlebois died because Reyes failed to provide assistance or get help.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.
Reyes remains jailed and when he made an initial court appearance he didn't have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
Caregiver accused of death of Glendale woman, unborn child
