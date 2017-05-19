Records released in Phoenix serial killings case

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have released police documents that outline the evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect in a string of Phoenix serial killings.

The documents were released Friday after media organizations went to court in a bid to get prosecutors to unseal the case.

The documents explain how authorities linked 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo to the "Serial Street Shooter" case. They say evidence found at crime scenes match up with evidence found in his vehicles.

Police also say Saucedo emerged as a possible culprit several months ago after two witnesses told authorities he matched a composite sketch of the suspect and drove a BMW similar to one seen at the crimes. Homicide detectives interrogated him in December, about five months before he was arrested.