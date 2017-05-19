Tempe Police investigating double homicide

- Tempe Police is asking for the public's help, as they investigate a double homicide that happened late Thursday night.

According to a statement released Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of W. Grove Parkway at around 11:15 p.m., for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white sedan with the engine running, and on closer observation, the officers saw two deceased men inside the car.

One of the men, according to police, was in the driver seat, and the other was in the front passenger seat. Both had gunshot wounds. The victims are identified by Tempe Polie as DeSean Estrada, 20, and Kayon Williams, 16.

Police said they later searched the complex, with the help of police K-9 and the Mesa Police air unit. No suspect or suspects have been identified, and police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.