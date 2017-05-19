MAKEOVER: Interior designers updating Valley veteran housing facility to make it more comfortable

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Some interior designers in the Valley for a conference are putting their design skills to use, by updating a veterans housing facility, in an effort to make it more comfortable.
FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Some interior designers in the Valley for a conference are putting their design skills to use, by updating a veterans housing facility, in an effort to make it more comfortable.
FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.