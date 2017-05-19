ICE COLD: New Valley bar offers icy experience for its customers Arizona News ICE COLD: New Valley bar offers icy experience for its customers A bar made out of ice is not something one would need to go to the Antarctic or the Arctic to enjoy and relax in. A new bar in the Valley is offering just that. FOX 10's Kari Lake reports.

The Polar Play Ice Bar in Scottsdale keeps its room temperature below 0°C. To be exact, the interior temperature is 23°F. Inside this ice bar that is located in the heart of the desert, people can play a game of ice checkers, in what may be the "coolest" spot in the Valley.

Designers reportedly used lots of colored lights in this new concept bar, in an effort to showcase the frozen domain.

"They came up with the design, putting the LEDs down at the bottom and having Aurora Borealis and accent lighting," said Beau Reeves, the Chief Technology Officer for Polar Play. "It brings the eye to look at the ice. It makes a unique attraction."

Ice sculptures and even seats are carved right out of massive blocks, but at 23°F, it isn't exactly easy to keep the place freezing cold.

"It's continuously melting all day long," said Reeves.

The place is available as a cool down place for adults and kids. It costs $15 for adults, and $10 for kids. It is located at the Odysea in Scottsdale, and it is open from 9:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, for its Grand Opening.