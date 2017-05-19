Trevor Browne High School students remember graduate who died in motorcycle accident Arizona News Trevor Browne High School students remember graduate who died in motorcycle accident Friday afternoon marked a somber occasion for students at Phoenix's Trevor Browne High School, as students gather to remember Andrew Rodriguez. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

The recent graduate of the school died on Monday, in a motorcycle crash. The crash took place, about two blocks away from the school. According to reports, Rodriguez was riding his motorcycle in the area of 75th Avenue and Corral Lane when a woman turned in front of him, and he couldn't stop in time.

According to students, Rodriguez was active in the school. He was on the football team, and was an inspirational player. For some, news of Rodriguez's death hasn't set it.

"I don't believe it," said one person. "I think he's going to come around with a smile on his face. It is tough."