One person dead following fight that led to shootout with police in Glendale

- At least one person is dead, after an incident that involved two separate scenes and a shootout that involved an officer.

It all began when an officer driving through a neighborhood Friday afternoon saw four people fighting. According to police, the incident happened at the 5000 block of N. 63rd Avenue, and as the officer approached the men, they stopped fighting for a brief period. As the officer continued to approach, one of the men allegedly pulled out a handgun, and began firing in the direction of the officer, and two of the other men.

The officer, according to police, returned fire, and fired off a few rounds as two of the suspects fled the scene. One reportedly suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Police say the other suspect who took off later got in a stolen car, and drove a quarter mile down the road, and then crashed into a wall. That person was reportedly found dead in a nearby backyard with gunshot wounds.

No officers were hurt, and an investigation is ongoing.