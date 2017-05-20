Three people displaced by fire in south Phoenix

- Three people will need to find a new place to stay after a fire swept through their home in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire crews say flames first broke out in the attic of a home near 14th Street and Dobbins. One man was inside the home when the flames swept through the home, and he was able to escape without any injuries.

Firefighters who responded had to pull back from the interior of the home because of the intensity of the fire. Crews say the roof of the home partially collapsed. Crews remain on-scene putting out any hot spots from the fire.

Three people who were living there were displaced by the fire. Investigators are now looking into what sparked the flames.