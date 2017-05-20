SILENT WITNESS: Two suspects steal electronics from Costco

- On Saturday March 18, 2017, at around 5:50 p.m., two males stole electronics from a Costco Wholesale store.

The suspects concealed a Night Owl Security System and a Sony Speaker in a Perry Ellis suitcase.

The first suspect attempted to leave the store with the suitcase, but an employee stopped him. In response, the suspect then grabbed the suitcase and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and placed the suitcase in the truck bed.

Employees tried to grab the suitcase, but the second suspect came up to the employees and showed a gun that was hidden in his waistband.

He told t hem, "You didn't see anything."

Both of the suspects then drove away.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 25 years of age, and roughly 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches. He was wearing a black IZOD polo shirt, tan cargo pants, a white baseball cap, white tennis shoes and had tattoos on his right arm.

The second suspect is also described as a white male, 20 to 25 years of age, at 5 feet 10 inches, and about 135 pounds. He was wearing a gray sleeveless hoodie, black cargo pants, a black baseball camp with a white logo, and tattoos on his left arm.

They were driving a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge.

This took place at the Costco at Christown Spectrum Mall.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.