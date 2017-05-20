Non-profit UMOM steps in and helps another Phoenix non-profit during bankruptcy Arizona News Non-profit UMOM steps in and helps another Phoenix non-profit during bankruptcy UMOM, a non-profit organization that helps homeless families and individuals in Phoenix, found out another non-profit, Tumbleweed, was having a financial crisis and stepped in to help. Fox 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- Last year, Tumbleweed, a non-profit organization that's been helping homeless youth since 1972, found themselves in financial hardships.

The organization had to file bankruptcy.

That's when UMOM, another organization that helps homeless families and individuals found out and wanted to help.

"We didn't want those services to skip a beat so it was important for us to enter into that process very early in the bankruptcy process," said Melissa Steimer of UMOM.

They were able to take over the operation of Tumbleweed to keep the important programs going.

"If that went away, then all of these thousands of kids that get services every year through Tumbleweed would've disappeared. There really wasn't an organization that could pick up the services that UMOM can," said Steimer.

The organizations say together, they'll be able to help even more people.

"It's really important that an organization like UMOM who has also been around for 50 years, providing services to homeless families -- many of them being young themselves, this was a natural fit into our mission and expanding our services," said Steimer.