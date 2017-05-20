Woman steals food items from Circle K, assaults clerk while fleeing

- On Thursday April 20, 2017 at 8:20 a.m., a woman stole food items from Circle K and assaulted a clerk.

A female suspect entered the convenience store that was located near 32nd Street and Van Buren with a male counterpart.

She went to the food section and put food items in her purse and her jacket. She then made her way to the door, where the clerk saw and attempted to block her from exiting the store.

In response, the video shows the female suspect slap and push the clerk. She was able to get past him and fled the store.

Meanwhile, the man she was with watched her steal the items, fight with the clerk, and also drove the vehicle they left in.

The female is described as Hispanic, 5 foot 2 inches, 200 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing a dark jacket and sandals.

The male is described as white, 5 foot 8 inches, and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing a checkered shirt.

The two suspects drove away in a black 2000 Nissan Altima, and the exterior of the car appears spray painted.

If you know any information about this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.