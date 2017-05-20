FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Family and friends still searching for Christine Mustafa, the young valley mother who went missing

Posted:May 20 2017 05:47PM MST

Updated:May 21 2017 09:39AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - It's been over a week since Christine Mustafa, 34, went missing. On Saturday morning, people gathered to search for the young mom.

VIDEO: Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.


