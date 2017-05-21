SILENT WITNESS: Man robs MetroPCS, puts gun to employee's head [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Suspect robs Metro PCS, holds gun to employee's head. Arizona News SILENT WITNESS: Man robs Metro PCS, puts gun to employees head A suspect robbed MetroPCS near 32nd Street and Greenway Road and put a gun to an employees head. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- A suspect robbed MetroPCS near 32nd Street and Greenway Road and put a gun to an employees head.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9:27 a.m., the suspect entered the store and immediately forced the two employees into the back room.

He then forced both of them to get on the ground while pointing a handgun at their heads.

The video shows the suspect lingering for a few minutes, still pointing the gun.

Finally, he orders them to crawl to the back wall of the room while he grabs cash from the register in the front.

He then walked out the front door and was seen running south on 33rd Place from Greenway Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with acne on his face and a possible ponytail that would have been stuffed inside his hooded sweatshirt.

While the sweatshirt and hood makes it difficult to see the suspect, police hope the description will help.

If you have any information on this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.