CDC warns of diarrhea outbreaks from swimming pools

- The splash of a cannon ball and a clear blue pool are the perfect image of how to deal with an Arizona summer, but health experts are warning before you make that jump into the pool to be aware.

"We've seen an increase in crypto cases in Arizona over the last two years," said Jessica Rigler of the Department of Health`

Crypto, short for cryptosporidium, a germ typically spread through swimming that causes diarrhea. A recent report from the CDC warns communities as numbers of outbreaks have doubled over the last two years.

One major outbreak last year was right here in Maricopa County.

"What happens is once crypto gets into a community, especially in those summer months when it's hot, it's hard to get out," said Rigler.

Rigler says last year they say 565 cases in our area. This year, that number could go up if you're not proactive.

"If you're sick, you have diarrhea, don't get in the pool because you're spreading those germs,"

But even if one is sick and may feel better, there is still a chance germs are there.

"You have people who are sick. They feel better, they are still shedding that parasite in the water. Other people get exposed and they become sick and they may swim at a different recreational facility," said Rigler.

Rigler says parents should be sure their kids are showering before jumping in the pool. And if you or your child have any symptoms, don't get in any pool, becasue once the pool is infected, it's not easy to clear it.

"it's not easily killed, even by chlorine," said Rigler.

Crypto can stay alive for days even in well-maintained pools. You don't want to swallow pool water at all. Parents are also advised to not change baby diapers by the deck. Try and find a bathroom.